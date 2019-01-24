FIRST ALERT: Active cold weather pattern continues

Monday will likely be the warmest day out of the next 7 days. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 60s. The warming trend will come to a screeching halt early next week. A strong cold front will blast through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain could start to develop ahead of the front late Monday into Monday night and then transition into a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning as the cold air catches up to the rain. Right now, this does not look like it’s going to be a significant round of precipitation, so accumulations and travel impacts are not expected. Any rain or frozen precipitation will quickly move out Tuesday morning. The bigger weather headline with this cold front will be much the gusty north winds and cold blast. Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the front Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.