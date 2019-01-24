FIRST ALERT: Active cold weather pattern continues

Good afternoon! This active cold weather pattern with cold fronts blasting through the ArkLaTex every few days will continue through at least early next week. A couple of cold fronts will impact the ArkLaTex over the next week or so. The first front will arrive later today or tonight and second one early next week. The front that will push through later today or tonight will likely push through dry and bring in a reinforcing shot of cold air. The front that will arrive early next week will be much stronger and bring in blast of cold air and chance for rain and a wintry mix.
A weak cold front will push through this evening and tonight. This front will kick up some clouds as it passes through. With dry air at ground level, rain or a few snowflakes are not expected. There maybe a few returns on radar across the northern tip of the ArkLaTex, though. Temperatures will quickly drop through the 40s this evening, so make sure to bundle up. The overnight will feature scattered clouds at times. Lows will range from the mid 20s north of I-30 to near freezing south of I-20. Most places will drop to or below freezing tonight. Even if you don’t drop below a freezing it’s still going to feel like it. A north wind at 5-10 mph will put wind chills in the 20s almost area wide Friday morning. Everyone will need more than just their winter coat on their way to work or school.
Friday will be a sunny and chilly day. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Temperatures will quickly drop into the 30s Friday evening into Friday night. Overnight night lows Friday night into Saturday morning will be in the low to mid 30s.
Temperatures will start to warm a little this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be the warm half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be near or just above 60 degrees. Most of the weekend will feature a fair amount of sunshine. However, we will have some passing clouds from time to time. On Sunday, a disturbance will get close enough to the ArkLaTex that a stray shower or a light rain can’t be ruled out.
Monday will likely be the warmest day out of the next 7 days. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 60s. The warming trend will come to a screeching halt early next week. A strong cold front will blast through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain could start to develop ahead of the front late Monday into Monday night and then transition into a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow late Monday night into Tuesday morning as the cold air catches up to the rain. Right now, this does not look like it’s going to be a significant round of precipitation, so accumulations and travel impacts are not expected. Any rain or frozen precipitation will quickly move out Tuesday morning. The bigger weather headline with this cold front will be much the gusty north winds and cold blast. Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the front Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
The middle of next week looks quiet and chilly. Despite a ton of sunshine, Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Another reinforcing shot of cold air could arrive late next week as well.
Have a great night and stay warm!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
