Dozens of wild horses die of thirst in Australia’s heatwave

(CNN) - An Aboriginal advocacy group says horses and other feral animals are dying of hunger and thirst because many reliable water sources have dried up.
The group says it had to euthanize upwards of 50 more horses near a water hole because the animals were close to death.
WARNING: The images you are about to see within this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers.
Australia has been experiencing a record-breaking heat wave since the start of the year.
Temperatures in one area hit 107.6 degrees for 14 straight days and counting.
“Horses and other feral animals are dying of thirst and hunger because many reliable water sources, such as Apwerte Uyerreme, have dried up in the current heatwave and areas overpopulated by feral animals suffer erosion and vegetation loss,” the Central Land Council said in the statement.
A recent report showed 2018 was Australia’s third hottest year on record, with rainfall 11 percent below average.
The report cited climate change as a key factor in increasing intensity of heat events, fire weather and drought.
