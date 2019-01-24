Cold start to your day

Good morning! It's a very cold start to your Thursday. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure to bundle up with the coat, hat, and gloves out the door. Good news is we start off with clear conditions and the roadways stay dry. You may need to give yourself 5-10 minutes extra in your routine this morning to scrap some frost off your windshield from the cold temperatures overnight.
Sunny skies in store for this afternoon. You'll want to keep the jacket handy throughout the day, highs in the low to mid 50s. Another cold night expected tonight. Lows in Shreveport around 31 degrees.
Sunny skies continue to end the work week. Highs in the upper 40s for your Friday, you'll need the jacket yet again.
The weekend forecast isn't looking that bad. Highs in the mid 50s for Saturday. Expect more clouds than sun throughout the day. There is a slight chance of seeing a light shower, but chances stay low. Highs in the upper 50s, low 60s around the ArkLaTex for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Again, a small chance for a light shower in the evening hours.
Looking ahead to next week, another frontal system will drop into the ArkLaTex Monday and into your Tuesday. Temperatures warm up into the low 60s Monday with partly cloudy skies. The frontal system passes through later that night and highs on Tuesday only in the upper 30s. A small disturbance could bring a few showers and possibly a wintery mix. We are going to keep an eye on this system to see if the wintery mix chance increases.
Highs on Wednesday in the upper 40s. Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 20s, so another cold start.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
