Cold start to your day

Looking ahead to next week, another frontal system will drop into the ArkLaTex Monday and into your Tuesday. Temperatures warm up into the low 60s Monday with partly cloudy skies. The frontal system passes through later that night and highs on Tuesday only in the upper 30s. A small disturbance could bring a few showers and possibly a wintery mix. We are going to keep an eye on this system to see if the wintery mix chance increases.