Brookshire’s CURBSIDE available at NWLA stores

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Grocery shopping just got a little easier at a handful of Northwest Louisiana stores.
Brookshire's Curbside allows customers to order, pay and schedule pickup times at stores using the Brookshire's website and mobile app. Service hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Customers can order thousands of products including fresh meats, local produce and Brookshire’s brand products, at the same prices as in the stores. Personal shoppers fill customers orders, and will text or call if they have any questions about the order.
When finished, the customer will be notified that their order is ready to be picked-up at their scheudled time in the curbside parking area.
Those with registered Brookshire’s Thank You Cards can earn and redeem yourpoints on qualifying purchases.
The following are stores that now offer Brookshire's CURBSIDE:
Benton
• 6280 Hwy. 3
Bossier City
• 4918 Barksdale Blvd.
Haughton
• 1125 Hwy. 80 E.
Shreveport
• 510 Kings Hwy.
• 5828 Line Ave.
• 9250 Mansfield Road
• 3000 N. Market St.
• 3620 Pines Road
Other stores (including Super 1 Food locations) offer curbside service. Click here for that list.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.