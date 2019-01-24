BPSO Deputy struck by vehicle, Highway 80 closed, Bus routes delayed

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -Highway 80 in Haughton is closed on the eastbound lanes, backing up traffic after a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was struck on Thursday morning.
The accident took place in front of Platt Elementary School just before 7:00 a.m, according to Bossier Schools Twitter page.
All bus routes for Platt Elementary, Haughton Middle, Haughton High, T.L. Rhodes Elementary and Princeton Elementary are affected at this time, and buses will be late.
Traffic is being re-routed.
According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Parish Office, the male victim, who was also a School Resource Officer, was directing traffic when he was struck. Currently, he is suffering significant injuries and his identity has not yet been released.
