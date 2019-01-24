Bossier City man sets home on fire with woman, child inside

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested a Bossier City man for setting fire to a home, with a woman and 5-year-old child inside.
Bryan Walker, 45, was booked into the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center Jan. 24 on one count of aggravated arson. He also faces one count each of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace.
On Wednesday evening Jan. 23, SFM deputies were contacted by Webster Parish Fire District #3 to help investigate a house fire in the 200 block of Johnson Street in Doyline. The fire damage was limited to the home’s front door and surrounding area.
It was caused by a door wreath being set on fire.
Witnesses told deputies there had been an argument between Walker and the female occupant of the home prior to the fire. As the victim was fleeing the home with her child, she discovered the door wreath on fire with Walker standing in front of it.
The victim was able to minimize the damage with a water hose before the fire department arrived. Walker reportedly did nothing to help.
He was taken into custody by Doyline police.
