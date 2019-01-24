“Becky’s New Car” theatre play comes to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Looking for something to do this weekend? The Shreveport Little Theatre has you covered as they will be bringing a new comedy play to the city.
“Becky’s New Car”, by Steven Dietz, will show at the Shreveport Little Theatre located at 812 Margaret Place in Shreveport as followed:
-Friday Jan. 25th at 7:30 p.m.
-Saturday Jan. 26th at 7:30 p.m.
-Sunday, Jan. 27th at 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are $15.00 a piece, and you can purchase them at the Shreveport Little Theatre box office or contact (318) 424-4439 for more information.
