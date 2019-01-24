ArkLaTex church provides food to federal workers

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - The Government shutdown continues as employees are expected to miss their second paycheck later this month — for federal workers in the Texarkana area some are doing what they can to ease the effects.
The food pantry at Faith Assembly of God in Texarkana is adding to it’s mission of providing food to those in need. Today volunteers were packing and delivering food boxes to federal workers being effected by the partial government shutdown.
“We have already helped several families but more are expected to be here this week,” said Pastor Bryan McDonald, Faith Assembly of God.
Church leaders say they began this special service after being contacted by a federal worker who was needing food for her family of seven.
"They were not able to get help from the state because they made to much money so this fills the gap in between those things with someone in need," said Jason Griffin, Faith Assembly of God church member.
For years this food pantry has teamed with Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana to help those in need.
"We buy the things not supplied to us with the commodities," Pastor McDonald said. "Yes — it cost us a little bit more, but that is ok."
McDonald encouraged any federal worker needing a helping hand to make their request known and if possible help will be provided.
"This is not a hand out — it's a hand up. And I know that if we needed your help this community has always pulled together. We've always we have always pulled together and we are going to do it right now."
Faith Assembly of God Church is located at 2001 Arkansas Blvd. in Texarkana, Arkansas.
