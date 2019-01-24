Accused “Facebook Live Killer” pleads guilty to first-degree murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Jonathan Robinson, the man accused of killing a mother of three during a standoff on Facebook Live, has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Robinson entered the plea in court on Thursday. He was indicted on one count of first-degree murder in June in the killing of Rannita “NuNu” Williams.
Close to 30 rounds were fired from a semi-automatic rifle during the 80-minute standoff April 12 with Shreveport police. Two of those bullets hit Williams in her midsection, killing the 27-year-old woman.
Robinson also reportedly told investigators he was trying to kill police officers when he fired on eight members of the police department, wounding Officer Robert Entrekin.
Robinson was sentenced to life in prison on the first degree murder charge.
