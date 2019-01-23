Sunny, but cool the rest of the week

Sunshine and dry weather are on the way the rest of the week, but temperatures will remain on the cool side. We'll start to warm back a bit more over the week ahead of another blast of cold air early next week. Rain chances look low for a few days. Our next best chance of precipitation arrives with our next round of cold air and could include a wintry mix for some of the ArkLaTex.
Skies will be clear overnight. Expect a cold and likely frosty night with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. Sunshine will be back tomorrow and temperatures will bounce back into the mid 50s. We’ll see more sunshine Friday but slightly colder temperatures in the upper 40s.
The weekend continues to trend dry. A sprinkle or stray shower may pass through Saturday, but the chance is looking low. We’ll enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies for the weekend with highs warming into the mid to upper 50s.
60s are back by Monday ahead of our next surge of colder air. Temperatures by Tuesday will fall into the 30s. A little moisture coming with the next cold blast could bring a wintry mix to some of the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.