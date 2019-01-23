Sheriff: Major drop in Caddo Parish crime

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - These days, when we hear about local crime rates its easy to assume they are on the rise. It turns out that’s exactly the opposite of what is happening in Caddo Parish.
That’s according to Sheriff Steve Prator, who just released some dramatic news about crime statistics in 2018.
Prator announced that overall crime has dropped a whopping 54-percent in 20 years, with a 14-percent drop within the last year.
When you take a closer look at the breakdown of crime in 2018, it shows a 9-percent drop in violent crime and a 17-percent drop in property crime.
Sheriff Prator credits the big drop in crime in Caddo Parish to several factors, not just one.
That includes everything from citizen involvement to the great job of his deputies in the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
It’s all welcomed news to residents like William Shue," oh, makes me feel much better knowing that I came back here from a higher crime rate."
Fellow Caddo Parish resident Marla Sharp told us she appreciates the quick response time. “Out here if you call the sheriff’s department they’re here in like lickety-split no time.”
“I know that our presence out there is very significant. I know that we work with the communities well,”says Prator.
The sheriff believes their presence in Caddo Parish translates into real, tangible actions.
"I believe last year we did 26 thousand business checks. And we did over 20-thousand residential checks."
Sheriff Prator concluded that cooperation with businesses and residents is critical when it comes to fighting and preventing crime.
"They do their own things to harden themselves as targets. They have cameras and they call us when they see something suspicious and we respond. And we call them back. And we work with them. And so everything comes together."
Ultimately, the sheriff explained that he and his department work to be more proactive before criminals may strike, instead of simply reactive.
The crime statistics provided by Caddo Parish do not include Shreveport or other incorporated areas of the parish, which have their own police departments.
In the rural areas, there were fewer rapes, burglaries, simple assaults, shoplifters, and thefts. Auto theft increased by five offenses and robbery increased by three offenses. Homicides remained the same in 2018 as in 2017 with two reported.
