Saints’ P.J. Williams arrested on drunk driving allegation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams has been arrested on a drunk driving allegation, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD said officers were conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Camp Street and Andrew Higgins Boulevard Wednesday morning when they arrested Williams on DWI charges.
According to NOPD, the violations were seen by officers while Williams and the officers were driving on the Crescent City Connection Bridge.
He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for driving while intoxicated, speeding at 80 mph in a 50 mph, improper language usage, and failure to use a turn signal.
NOPD said Williams refused a breath test.
According to the Orleans Parish Justice Center, Williams was released from jail at 4:30 a.m. on a recognizance bond.
Williams, 25, had at least one other DUI arrested before the Saints selected him in the 2015 NFL draft, according to a report by the Tallahassee Democrat.
A spokesperson for the Saints said they are aware of the incident but did not have a further comment.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.