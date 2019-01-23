Rival gang members give up selling drugs to open pop-up restaurant

View this post on Instagram

Yessir!! #TrapKitchen BBQ DINNERS TODAY AT 3pm (🐔🐷🐮)....chicken LEGS/Wings , Beef ShortRibs/Beef HotLinks ..PorkRibs/Links served with non Pork baked Beans , Potato Salad ,& MACnCHEESE . ...HungryMan (any2meats) 15$....HEAVY MAN PLATES 20$ any 3 meats of your choice 20$...all meals come with soda...Deliveries 2 or more orders minimum + delivery fee call/text ‼️(323)879-5898‼️ ....for pick up location or to order a delivery ...#GetYoooIssue