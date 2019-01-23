Proposed trash fee draws large crowd at city council

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A proposed $18 dollar trash fee is causing a big stink.
Tuesday, City Council got an earful from citizens about that proposal.
“I want you to consider those of us who are senior citizens, those of us on fixed incomes, those of us who are retired educators,” said one citizen.
“Some of us just don’t have it in our budget and my main concern is finding out where the money’s actually going to be going," said another.
The mayor’s proposal would increase sanitation worker’s pay so the city can retain them and replenish depleted city funds so the city’s credit rating doesn’t go down.
Superintendent of Solid Waste Chris Wilder says his staff is working overtime. The department is struggling to hire staff and keep up with pick-up.
The department currently has only 38 drivers working out of 64 authorized. Drivers make $12.60 an hour.
Wilder says his department has only 45 laborers. They make $10.60 an hour.
“The only time people think about these guys, these men, and women, is when there is a missed call or no one to pick up the trash. During the holidays we were the biggest thing out there. People wanting to know when we are going to pick it up," said Wilder.
“When it’s raining, when it’s cold when it’s hot, they are working," he continued.
Council members introduced the measure but plan to look at various solutions before voting in two weeks.
An exemption for the elderly or a fee based on some sort of sliding scale will likely be discussed.
“I will be voting to push this forward for the next two weeks for discussion but we have a lot of discussions to have," said Councilman Grayson Boucher.
Many council members agree that there needs to be a sense of urgency.
“I think we need to keep the attention of the entire council on this issue. It needs to stay on the agenda until we reach a decision one way or the other," said Councilman John Nickelson.
Mayor Perkins says everything is negotiable
“I by no means purport myself to know everything about this. I am super happy citizens are coming here and we can discuss how we can come to an equitable solution that the city can agree with and I’m looking forward to working with the council going forward,” said Perkins.
Mayor Perkins' office says Shreveport is one of the only cities that doesn’t charge a sanitation fee and it’s draining city funds.
