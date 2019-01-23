New Orleans Saints' loss affect local business profits

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The New Orleans Saints loss to the Los Angeles Rams is causing some local businesses to lose money. Saints fans are big business and help drive a part of the Louisiana economy.
Beaujax Crafthouse in Bossier City opened six months ago and depends on big games to help turn a profit.
“I’m going to tell you, all football season long our sales have gone up every Sunday,” Co-Owner Beau Hayes says. “We were really looking forward to the Saints winning the Superbowl.”
The restaurant and bar has built a reputation as one of the best places to watch Saints games in the city.
Several restaurant and bars owners say if the Saints were in the Superbowl, they could have made thousands of dollars in sales.
Other than restaurants and bars, businesses such as grocery stores, clothing stores, catering companies, tourism and advertising agencies see a boost in sales related to the Saints too.
The New Orleans Saints have one of the most loyal fan bases in the league, causing retailers expect to take a hit in merchandise sales now that their Superbowl dream is over.
Fans always have next year to cheer on the Black and Gold to the big game. If not, New Orleans will host the Superbowl in 2024.
