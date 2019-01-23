Look up and see the northern lights

(Gray News) – Mother Nature is outdoing herself with celestial shows.
Over the weekend was the super blood wolf moon. Wednesday night brings the northern lights.
The Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G1 geomagnetic storm alert. That means North America is in for a light show.
The aurora borealis should be visible across most of Canada, along with Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine in the United States.
NASA says the northern lights are “the visible product of violent collisions between Earth's atmosphere and particles from the Sun.”
No matter how it’s created, the effect is beautiful.
The best viewing times are expected to be from 8 p.m. ET Wednesday evening to 2 a.m. ET early Thursday. Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.
To see the northern lights, you’ll need a good view of the northern horizon.
It also needs to be very dark, so get away from the city so the light pollution won’t overshadow the space spectacle.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.