Local family maintains hope of finding missing loved one

OIL CITY, LA (KSLA) - Today marks eight years since Tracy Winslow went missing, her family is still looking for answers.
The young mother of three was last seen Jan. 23, 2011. at her apartment complex in Oil City. Winslow’s ex, Eddie Jackson was convicted of arson and second degree kidnapping in connection to her disappearance. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2016 but has not provided authorities on Tracy’s last whereabouts.
While her family has justice,they do not have peace as the search continues for Tracy. Now her cousin Felicia Harden-Starkes is asking the public to come forward with information that could possibly give them answers to where Tracy has been for so many years.
“We need answers, we need closure we need to know where Tracy is because Tracy didn’t deserve this," says Harden-Starkes.
The family asks if anyone has any information about Tracy’s disappearance to please contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373
