Florida woman shot after performing sexual act for Pringles and $5, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, FL (Gray News) - A shooting at a gas station left a woman in the hospital Monday night.
Responding deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found the victim at about 10:30 Monday night with a gunshot wound to her shoulder, according to WJXT. Investigators described her injury as non-life-threatening.
The woman reportedly told deputies she agreed to perform a sexual act with a man in exchange for Pringles potato chips and $5.
When the deed was done, he asked for his $5 back and shot the woman, deputies said.
He fled the scene and investigators did not get his description. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call them at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
