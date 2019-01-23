FIRST ALERT: Wet, cold morning, then chilly, dry afternoon

Good morning! It’s going to be wet and cold start to our day. Widespread rain will continue through 8 a.m., especially across portions of NW LA, SW AR and deep E TX. The rain will start to wrap up from northwest to southeast late this morning and should be gone by this afternoon. With much colder air pouring into the ArkLaTex, there is still a chance of a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and/or snow north of I-30 this morning. Major accumulations and travel impacts are not expected. The rain and wet roads will likely slow you down this morning, so make sure to give yourself a little extra time traveling this morning.