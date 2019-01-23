FIRST ALERT: Wet, cold morning, then chilly, dry afternoon

Good morning! It’s going to be wet and cold start to our day. Widespread rain will continue through 8 a.m., especially across portions of NW LA, SW AR and deep E TX. The rain will start to wrap up from northwest to southeast late this morning and should be gone by this afternoon. With much colder air pouring into the ArkLaTex, there is still a chance of a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and/or snow north of I-30 this morning. Major accumulations and travel impacts are not expected. The rain and wet roads will likely slow you down this morning, so make sure to give yourself a little extra time traveling this morning.
Temperatures are dropping as colder air continues to move into the area. We’re waking up to temperatures near or below freezing north of I-30, while some places across NW LA are still in the 40s. A gusty north wind is putting wind chills in the 20s and 30s area wide this morning, so make sure to bundle.
The rain should be gone by this afternoon. We should even see some clearing from west to east. Today is going to be a much colder day. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s, so you’ll need to keep a heavy jacket or coat handy all day. The wind will start to lighten up late this afternoon.
With a mostly clear sky and a light wind, temperatures will tumble through the 30s this evening and tonight. Most places will drop into the 20s tonight, so expect an area wide freeze.
Temperatures will rebound on Thursday under a ton of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. A reinforcing shot of cold air will move through the area Thursday night into Friday. This cold front will move through without producing any rain. However, it will knock our temperatures down again. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid to upper 40s.
This weekend will be cool, but more seasonable. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday, but Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry.
Another cold front will move through early next week. This front will bring in more rain and another shot of cold air. Once again, there could be the potential for a little frozen precipitation as the rain wraps up.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
