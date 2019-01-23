Firefighters on scene of fire at popular restaurant

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two employees were able to escape the flames of an early-morning blaze at a popular Shreveport restaurant.
According to the Shreveport Fire Department, a fire broke out at RJ’s Restaurant, 9124 Mansfield Road, at approximately 4:30 Wednesday morning. It took over 30 firefighters and 9 trucks about 14 minutes to get the blaze under control.
Both employees were unhurt, according to the department.
Firefighters said they received a call about flames and smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant. When KSLA arrived on scene, heavy smoke was billowing from the roof.
We’re told RJ’s Restaurant is a 24-hour restaurant. The owners are evaluating the damage.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story. Maranda Whittington will have details on KSLA News 12 This Morning.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.