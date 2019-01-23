5 dead after shooting at SunTrust bank in Florida

SEBRING, FL (WFLA/CNN)- Authorities in Sebring, Florida say five people are dead after a gunman walked into a central Florida bank and opened fire on Wednesday afternoon,
Sebring police officials said 21-year-old Zephen Zaver called dispatch around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and reported that he had fired shots.
The Highlands County Commissioner told CNN it’s unclear if the injured are bank employees or customers.
The suspect initially barricaded himself inside the bank. After negotiations were unsuccessful, SWAT members entered the bank.
Officials said Zaver eventually surrendered.
Details on injuries were not immediately available after initial reports.
However, County Commissioner Don Elwell wrote on his Facebook page, “Getting more info now - none of it is good...Please keep praying.”
At the time of the press conference, police said none of the shooting victims have been identified and families are still being notified.
Sebring is 94 miles southeast of Tampa.
