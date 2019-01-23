BCPD: Teens charged for vehicle burglaries

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A total of 15 vehicle burglaries have been solved, and officials say that two teens are behind it.
Detectives with the Bossier City Property Crimes Unit say over the last three months, several vehicle burglaries and thefts have taken place in the Northgate, Plantation Trace, Savannah Place, and Shady Grove neighborhoods.
Firearms were reported missing from the vehicles.
On Jan. 9, two teens, aged 15 and 17, were arrested in connection to these thefts.
Investigators say that the cases have one thing in common — all vehicles were left unlock, and in some cases the keys were found inside the vehicles.
BCPD urges people to practice L.O.C.
- Lock your doors. It’s true that a criminal can break a window, but doing that makes noise and criminals hate drawing attention. Hide valuables from sight, or better yet, remove the items from your vehicle.
- Observe your surroundings.
- Call and report unusual activity.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.