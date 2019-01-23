Bail bonds office made famous by ‘Dog’ Chapman to shut down

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The iconic Hawaii bounty hunting headquarters of Duane & Beth Chapman will close at the end of the month, according to a family spokesperson.
Da Kine Bail Bonds, the storefront made famous during the height of the Chapmans' reality-television popularity, currently houses a ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ logo and souvenir shop. The office is located along Queen Emma Street in Honolulu.
But the building that houses the shop has been sold to new owners, who plan on demolishing the existing structures on the property before redevelopment, the spokesperson said.
As a result, the Chapmans say they’re having an everything-must-go sale — and items featured on their television are among those hitting the market. The sale begins Wednesday and runs until at least Saturday, when ‘Dog’ and Beth are scheduled to appear at the shop to sign autographs and take photos with customers.
Beth Chapman is currently in the middle of a fight against throat cancer. The family’s attorney confirmed tells Hawaii News Now that Chapman began chemotherapy in Los Angeles last month.
