Two men arrested for ATM fraud; found with multiple credit cards and thousands in cash

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - The Texarkana Police Department have arrested two men for using homemade credit cards to withdrawal cash from local ATM machines.
Tomas Abebe,22, and Urael Tedros, 21, both of Seattle, Washington have been charged with Forgery and Possession of Marijuana. Officers recovered $6,000 in cash and multiple credit cards at the time of arrest.
Authorities were tipped off by a suspicious person call at the Red River Federal Credit Union, where the two men were attempting to use multiple cards at the ATM.
Investigators believe that Abebe and Tedros were able to get bank account information using skimmers throughout the Texarkana area and across the country.
Bond has been set at $55,000 for each man. Tedros has posted bond, but Abebe remains in custody at this time.
