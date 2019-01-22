Trump: Covington Catholic students ‘have captivated the attention of the world’

PARK HILLS, KY. (FOX19) - Covington Catholic High School students under the national microscope after an incident with Native Americans “have captivated the world," President Donald Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning.
This is the second time he has weighed in about the incident on social media in less than 24 hours. He also tweeted about them Monday night, saying they were treated unfairly and were being smeared.
It also comes a couple hours after the school’s principal announced Covington Catholic would be closed Tuesday due to security concerns.
Extra security was to be in place at the school when students returned to campus after threats were made against the school and its students over the weekend.
But by 6 a.m., the principal announced in a letter to students, faculty and staff school officials made the decision to close to ensure their safety after meeting with local authorities.
Students from the private high school in northern Kentucky were in Washington, D.C., for the March For Life on Friday, the same day of the Indigenous Peoples March.
A man from that group -- later identified as Nathan Phillips, an Omaha elder and Vietnam War veteran -- was seen playing a drum as some of the students stood near Phillips, chanting and clapping.
Multiple videos have surfaced, leaving observers with multiple interpretations of the incident.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.