Shelby County judge hopes to continue restoring “crown jewel” in 2019

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - For nearly 135 years, the historic Shelby County Courthouse has proudly stood in downtown Center as the epicenter of the East Texas county.
As 2019 gets underway, the Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison hopes to continue restoration efforts into the new year. As county judge, Harbison’s responsibilities include maintaining the courthouse through various restoration projects — a duty she’s honored to spearhead.
“I feel like a proud mother, actually, to know that I might have some little bit of responsibility,” said Harbison. “If we don’t take care of our history, we’ll have nothing to tell our children.”
Harbison said the courthouse underwent a number of projects in 2018, such as restoring roof slats, painting shutters and various gutter work. However, the most time consuming project involved a meticulous cleaning the structure’s exterior.
“They had to get a big crane in here and they literally went brick-by-brick and washed them down with a hose and a brush and rubbed and cleaned them,” said Harbison.
In 2019, Harbison hopes to begin the process of repainting the interior of the courthouse, which she said could cost between $100 and $150 thousand.
“Though she looks great, there are some places that need a little work,” said Harbison.
But, she said the pricey project is worth every single penny.
“I see the downtown square as being a place where people can come and tour the courthouse,” said Harbison. “It’s such an iconic structure.”
Harbison hopes to have the interior of the courthouse repainted by 2020.
Though the courthouse is no longer used for court proceedings, the building rented out for weddings and meetings.
