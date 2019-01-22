Man convicted in BAFB airman’s death sentenced to 35 years, dishonorably discharged

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A jury has decided the fate of a man found guilty of killing a Barksdale Air Force airman in 2018.
Isaiah Edwards will spend the next 35 years in prison and will be dishonorably discharged from the Air Force.
Sentencing began on Thursday, court was recessed over the weekend and Monday.
The jury found Edwards guilty of killing Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale in March of 2018 while they were on deployment in Guam.
Hale and Edwards were assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as Electronic Warfare Journeymen.
