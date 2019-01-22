Report: NFL referees moved from New Orleans hotel because of harassment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -NFL referees staying at a New Orleans hotel following the NFC championship game were moved to a different hotel after they received harassing phone calls, according to a report by the Toronto Sun.
According to the report, the officials were moved from the hotel “out of an abundance of caution.”
The report claims that the officials were being harassed in person and over the phone at the first hotel, which was not named.
The NFL confirmed to the paper that the officials were moved to a second hotel.
According to the report, security guards were also stationed outside at least one hotel room throughout the night.
The report said the officials were able to check out of their second hotel Monday without incident.
Saints fans were angered after a non-call by the officials in the final minutes of the game.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said he called the league office about a pass interference play that could have helped seal the win for New Orleans.
He said NFL official in New York said it should have never been a non-call. Payton said the league office said it was pass interference and helmet to helmet.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.