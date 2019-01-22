Rain picks up tonight, temperatures drop tomorrow

Rain increases as our next shot of cold air moves into the ArkLaTex tonight. There's still a shot at seeing a little snow or a wintry mix Wednesday morning, but no accumulations or travel issues are expected. We'll end the week on a cool, but sunny note.
Showers will become widespread and heavier this evening into tonight. Temperatures will stay near 60 this evening, but expect a drop into the 30s and 40s by morning. The chance for rain is 80%. As colder air settles in Wednesday morning some of the rain may mix with some snow or sleet before ending by late morning. Skies will start clearing during the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.
Sunshine is back Thursday and Friday. After starting in the 20s Thursday morning we’ll bounce back into the low 50s by afternoon. Slightly colder air settles back in Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.
Temperatures will be back in the 50s this weekend. There’s a slight chance of a few showers Saturday, but Sunday is looking dry.
Next week starts off quiet, but expect another shot of colder air by Tuesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
