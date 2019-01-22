Police search for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a teen reported missing by family.
Evette McGee, 17, was last seen on Jan. 15, around 6:15 a.m. on Miles Street.
Detectives say McGee is 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, brown pants and a backpack with flowers on it.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of McGee is asked to contact Shreveport Police at 318 673-7300 option #3.
