Petition for rematch over 500k signatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -More than 36 hours after the devastating Saints loss in the NFC Championship game, fans demand answers.
Many feel the team was robbed, which sparked an online petition for an NFC rematch.
That petition created on Change.org has now reached over 500,000 signatures.
The chances for a rematch are slim.
With 1:45 left in the game, the refs chose not to call what looked like clear pass interference on Tommy Lee Lewis.
The rest is history as The Rams went on to kick a 57 yard field goal to win in overtime.
All day Monday fans, players and public figures alike showed their disgust with the outcome.
Saints owner Gayle Benson released a statement offering her condolences to Saints fans, saying she would work with the league to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
The NFL has stated that they plan to review the rules this off season.
“This is a judgment call and so this offseason, there probably will be some type of tweak from New York that will allow New York to review this call because this play isn’t reviewable," said Deuce McAllister. "It’s under two minutes and the coach can’t challenge it so this will be something that they will discuss. The competition committee, which coach Sean Payton is on, they will discuss it this offseason but for the Saints, that won’t change anything.”
A “pretty insane and broad rule in the NFL rule book" allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to reverse or reschedule the outcome of the matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, according to a report. However, the decision would be unlikely.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.