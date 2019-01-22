NWLA Master Gardeners awards over $18,000 for beautification projects

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Each year the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners raises thousands of dollars that they give right back to the community.
That money goes towards beautifying the outside of schools, organizations, and even towns across Northwest Louisiana.
At Cope Middle School, gardening is a pretty big deal for special education teacher Brian Stinson and his students.
“We’re always looking for some so kind of life skills that can translate to post education employment," he said.
Stinson wanted to add a greenhouse for his students, but knew it would be costly until he found out about a local grant.
“I looked into it and seemed like a really good deal so I was excited about the opportunity," he said.
Every year The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners offers community grants that help beautify areas in the Ark-La-Tex. This year they awarded $18,575 to eight organizations including Cope Middle School.
“We like grants with a lot of people involved,” said member, Lou C. Osburn. “We want our money to go as far as it can, and so we try to choose grants that are worthwhile, that touch a lot of people, (and) that increase a interest in a love for gardening.”
The school received a little over $900 to help fund their new greenhouse.
“(Since) the idea of the garden came about, we’ve kind of wanted a greenhouse to go along with it, and so that’s been the end goal so to kind of see the finish line is pretty exciting," said Stinson.
One of the other recipients is the Shreveport Little Theater.
“We had put all of our eggs into one basket and had nothing but roses across this huge bed that extends the length of the theater and of course it got the Rosette disease and so we lost all of our flowers," said Managing Director, Dr. Robert Darrow.
Darrow says they will receive $3,000 to help re-landscape the front of the theater.
It’s something Darrow says wouldn’t be possible without this grant.
“We’re a non-profit community theater, and we just scrape by so this would have really taken a hit out of our small budget," he said.
As the theater and the middle school get ready for their big projects, those involved are thankful the Master Gardeners saw their vision and were willing to help.
Other recipients this year include, Donnie Bickham Middle School, North Caddo Magnet High School, the Martin Luther King Health Center and Pharmacy, the Northwest Louisiana Veteran’s Home, the Oakland Cemetery Preservation Society, and downtown Vivian.
Over the last seven years the Master Gardeners have awarded $140,00 to community gardening projects across Northwest Louisiana. They are able to fund these grants through their yearly Le Tour des Jardins, fall bulb sale, and their spring plant sale.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.