Man found shot inside car in front of elementary school; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department a man, who apparently had been shot, was found inside of a car at Southern Hills Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
The school was placed on temporary lock-down as police conducted an investigation into the shooting. However, the school is no longer on lock-down.
“Following the shooting, a female driver drove the man here to Southern Hills Elementary School where the vehicle stopped. Now we did have an officer here working off duty who was at the school when the car arrived on campus," said Cpl. Marcus Hines, Public Information Officer for SPD. "The officer did notify responding units with Shreveport Police Department’s Patrol Division, who also arrived on scene and rendered first aid to that man.”
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (318) 673-7373.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates and further details.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.