How to watch Super Bowl 53

(KSLA) - After two exciting conference championship games that both ended in overtime, the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams secured spots in Super Bowl 53.
The teams will play in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3. Here’s everything you need to know:
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
- TV: Watch live on KSLA News 12
- Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
- Announcers: According to CBS Sports, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will announce in the booth, with Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines
- R&B legend Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem
- Maroon 5 will perform at halftime. According to CBS Sports, they’ll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.
