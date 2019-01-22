How to watch Super Bowl 53

One of two footballs that flanked local, state and federal law enforcement officials at a news conference about public safety at the upcoming Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Martin)
By KSLA Staff | January 22, 2019 at 1:19 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 1:19 PM

(KSLA) - After two exciting conference championship games that both ended in overtime, the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams secured spots in Super Bowl 53.

The teams will play in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 3. Here’s everything you need to know:

How to Watch Super Bowl LIII

  • Time: 5:30 p.m. 
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
  • TV: Watch live on KSLA News 12
  • Stream: CBSSports.comCBS Sports App and CBS All Access
  • Announcers: According to CBS Sports, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will announce in the booth, with Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn on the sidelines

Performances

  • R&B legend Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem
  • Maroon 5 will perform at halftime. According to CBS Sports, they’ll be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

