FIRST ALERT: Strong cold front brings in a round of rain and cold blast

Good morning! Our next strong cold front is quickly approaching. This front will bring in a round of rain and a cold blast of air. Even though a little light rain or a few showers will be possible throughout the day, the rain really won’t start to pickup until this evening and overnight. A line of showers will develop ahead of the front and drop from northwest to southeast across the area tonight. Widespread heavy rainfall and strong storms are not expected. Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.5-1.5″. Gusty northwest winds and much colder air will follow the front. With colder air pouring in and rain lingering, a wintry mix of precipitation will be possible Wednesday morning. The rain will move out by Wednesday afternoon, but it’s going to be very chilly.