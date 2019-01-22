FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings in a round of rain, a cold blast and maybe a few snowflakes

Our next strong cold front is quickly approaching. This front will bring in a round of rain and a cold blast of air.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will track the rain and cold blast hour-by-hour on FutureTrack in the Video below.
A line of showers will start to develop ahead of this strong cold front Tuesday evening. This line will continue to develop as it drops from northwest to southeast across the area tonight. The main threat with this line of rain will be locally heavy rain. Strong to severe storms are not expected with this round of rain. Not one parish or county in the ArkLaTex will be under even a Marginal Risk of severe weather today through tonight.
Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding is not going to be major threat either. Widespread rainfall totals will between 0.5-1.5″ of rain. The latest run of FutureTrack shows a heavier axis of rain could develop between I-20 and I-30. This is where FutureTrack shows rainfall totals between 1.5-2.0″ will be possible. Other forecast models show this heavier axis of rain developing farther south across NW LA instead.
Rain will linger Wednesday morning as much colder air pours into the area. If temperatures get cold enough, a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and/or snow will be possible Wednesday morning. Ice/snow accumulations and widespread travel problems are not expected Wednesday morning. Temperatures should quickly warm above freezing as soon as the sun comes up Wednesday morning. Most of the area will likely just wake up to a cold rain Wednesday morning.
Even though temperatures will likely stay above freezing, feels like temperatures or wind chill values will likely be below freezing Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the 30s and northwest winds at 10-20 will put wind chills in the 20s in many places Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is going to be a much cooler day as well. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s.
