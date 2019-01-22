Coroner rules on death of Saints season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish coroner said he’s reviewed evidence from Sunday’s NFC Championship game, and he calls it a homicide.
“The Saints Super Bowl berth died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest,” Preston said. “Manner of death was homicide. With sufficient evidence captured on video, one would expect appropriate authorities to take action,” Charles Preston, M.D., said.
Like millions of Saints fans, Preston himself said he experienced trauma from witnessing the event.
“I don’t self-medicate, but I did have to take quite a few deep breaths Sunday and Monday,” Preston said.
The Saints lost the game in overtime 26-23 to the Los Angles Rams, but a pivotal play came just before the game ended. A Rams defensive player blasted Tommylee Lewis before the ball got to him. The NFL said it was a missed call - both pass interference and helmet-to helmet.
Many Saints fans continue to lament the loss, and these stories still continue to roll out - like a lawsuit against the NFL.
