Collection: Videos of incident involving CovCath students at D.C. march

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Videos have been shared all weekend of an incident involving Covington Catholic students in Washington, D.C. Saturday
The initial video showed the now-self identified Nick Sandmann, a junior at CovCath, standing in front of Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man and Vietnam Veteran who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March.
Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March For Life.
Though more videos continue to surface, FOX19 NOW has compiled a list of the videos that show what we know about the incident so far.
Here’s what we’ve seen:
*Warning: Language and action used in the videos below are graphic and can be disturbing and offensive to some. Viewer discretion is advised.*
*WARNING: The video below is a long video that uses extremely foul and derogatory language. Viewer discretion is advised.*
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.