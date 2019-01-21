Collection: Videos of incident involving CovCath students at D.C. march

By Sarah Hager | January 21, 2019 at 12:52 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 9:28 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Videos have been shared all weekend of an incident involving Covington Catholic students in Washington, D.C. Saturday

The initial video showed the now-self identified Nick Sandmann, a junior at CovCath, standing in front of Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man and Vietnam Veteran who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March.

[Covington Catholic student involved in incident at Washington, D.C. march releases statement]

Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March For Life.

[New video shows more of incident involving Kentucky high school students at Indigenous Peoples March]

Though more videos continue to surface, FOX19 NOW has compiled a list of the videos that show what we know about the incident so far.

Here’s what we’ve seen:

*Warning: Language and action used in the videos below are graphic and can be disturbing and offensive to some. Viewer discretion is advised.*

✋🏽 Stop saying these kids were not at fault and were instead being harassed themselves. Stop saying they aren’t racist with these actions. Start teaching better and stop putting it on POC to TRY and educate.

Posted by Jolene Chee on Sunday, January 20, 2019

*WARNING: The video below is a long video that uses extremely foul and derogatory language. Viewer discretion is advised.*

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.