Tyler police investigate fatal overnight car crash

TYLER, TX (KSLA) - Tyler Police Department is currently investigating a fatal car accident that happened overnight Monday, Jan. 21.
A silver 2011 Kia Optima was heading westbound on Jeff Davis Rd. approaching Cambridge Dr. when the driver lost control moving across the intersection and hitting a brick wall.
Police responded to the one vehicle crash and found the driver deceased at the scene. The other passenger, a female was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators are still determining the cause of the crash. Neither driver or passenger have been named yet, as authorities are notifying next of kin.
This is a developing story,more details will be released when available.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.