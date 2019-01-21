Saints owner Gayle Benson issues statement to frustrated fans

Saints owner Gayle Benson issues statement to frustrated fans
Gayle Benson entertaining thousands of Saints fans at Championship Square before the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 20 (Source: Facebook/New Orleans Saints)
By Mykal Vincent | January 21, 2019 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 4:21 PM

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson, issued a statement to the team, the city, and frustrated fans after the Saints' heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The New Orleans Saints posted her full statement to Facebook Monday.

“Sunday’s result is still difficult to accept for all of us,” the statement read.

Benson said she is “thoroughly disappointed” by the events that led to the outcome of the NFC Championship game. That “event” was a glaring non-call on an obvious pass interference late in the fourth quarter that could’ve sent the top-seeded Saints to the Super Bowl.

Statement from Saints Owner Gayle Benson: "Sunday’s result is still difficult to accept for all of us. I am thoroughly...

Posted by New Orleans Saints on Monday, January 21, 2019

“The truth is we are more than team and fans - we are a family. As a family we celebrate together, support each other and sometimes suffer together,” Benson continued.

RELATED STORIES:

The non-call has sparked criticism from Saints fan and football fans around the country, some calling it one of the worst officiating blunders in NFL history. Benson says she’s been in touch with the NFL and will “aggressively pursue changes” in their policies.

“I do not believe there is any debate, however, that we truly have the most inspiring, committed and passionate fans in all of professional sports,” she said.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.