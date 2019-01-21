Saints fan tosses TV after heartbreaking missed call

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We all may have felt like doing it, but one man actually did it.
A New Orleans Saints fan was heartbroken after NFL referees failed to call a pass interference that could have potentially helped seal the win for New Orleans during the NFC Championship game.
In a video posted to Facebook, Jimmy Giovingo can be seen rushing out of his home with a large flat screen television in his handS. As the video progresses, Giovingo tosses the television into what appears to be a fire pit while a friend heckles him. You can watch the video below.
Due to explicit language we have muted the video.
Los Angeles rallied in the fourth quarter and kicked a field goal to tie the game with five minutes left to go.
The Saints would drive back to the Rams' red zone before the drive was stopped by a missed pass, and possibly the most controversial moment of the game. Tommylee Lewis was hit by a Rams defensive back before a Brees pass got to his hands. The team settled for a field goal.
In overtime, the Saints won the coin toss, but Brees threw an interception to John Johnson III as he was falling on his back. The Rams turned that into three points with a field goal.
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton announced during a post-game press conference an NFL official in New York said it should have never been a non-call. Payton said the league office said it was pass interference and helmet to helmet. Payton was livid when no flag was thrown.
Numerous media outlets reported Sunday that the NFL plans to publicly admit the error.
For Saints fans like Giovingo, that statement will do little more than fan the flames.
