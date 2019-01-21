Mother and daughter laid to rest after Bossier City murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The family and friends of Maeisha and Shandrell Simoneaux hosted a memorial service in their honor at H.L. Lars Chapel located on Russell Road in Shreveport.
On January 9th, both were shot and killed inside of a Bossier City apartment.
A family friend says Maeisha is the mother of Shandrell, and both of them were known for their commitment to their children.
“They are going to need some prayers and support,” says Sharon Smith, a family friend. “We want them to know we love them and have their back.”
According to the Bossier City Police, two children were home during the shooting.
“I was heartbroken at what took place,” Arica Smith says. “They were both beautiful mothers with humble and quiet spirits.”
Bossier City Police have charged Frederick Dewayne Jackson with 1st Degree Murder for their deaths. He remains in jail on a $7.5 million dollar bond.
