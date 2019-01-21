FIRST ALERT: Rain chances and another shot of cold air through midweek

It was a quiet start to the work week, but the calm weather won't last much longer. Our next weather maker involves rain, another temperature drop and possibly a few snowflakes. More temperatures fluctuations are likely through the weekend and into next week as the weather pattern remains favorable for periodic bouts of cold air.
Clouds will be in the on the increase tonight. A shower or spot of light rain is possible late. Temperatures will mostly hold steady in the low 50s as milder air returns just ahead of our next cold front. A few showers possible are expected during the day tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. A cold front moving in late in the day will pick up the rain chances toward evening. Highs will reach the low 60s.
Showers and a few storms will pass through the area Tuesday night. Some moisture is expected to linger behind the cold front and as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s Wednesday morning some light snow or a rain/snow mix is possible before precipitation ends around midday. With temperatures expected to remain above freezing little to no accumulation is expected. We will be cold on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
Sunshine and dry weather are back to end the work week, but it will stay chilly with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will run near or slightly below freezing.
More cool air is likely through the weekend with temperatures running near 50 for highs and overnight lows in the 30s. A few showers are possible again on Saturday.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.