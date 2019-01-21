FIRST ALERT: Next round of rain and cold blast quickly approaching

Good morning! It's a freezing cold start to M.L.King Day, literally. Temperatures are near or below freezing across the entire ArkLaTex this morning, so make sure to bundle up first thing this morning. You're probably going to need a winter coat, hat, gloves and a hot cup of coffee. Also, make sure to give yourself a little extra time because you'll probably have to defrost your car.
Overall, today is going to be a mostly sunny and cool day. Highs will be in the 50s. If you’re going to the Krewe of Harambee Mardi Gras Parade in Shreveport then make sure you’re wearing a heavy jacket and your sunglasses. Temperatures will warm into the mid 50s throughout the parade. Today is also going to be windy. Expect a south to southeast wind at 10-20 mph.
Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s this evening before holding steady, if not warm, during the overnight. An increase in clouds and a strong south wind will prevent temperatures from tumbling tonight. A little light rain or a few showers can't be ruled out late tonight through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy. mild and breezy day. Highs will range from the upper 50s north of I-30 to the mid 60s south of I-20. Even though a few showers will be possible throughout the day, our rain chances won't pick up until Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of our next strong cold front. Right now, heavy rainfall and strong storms are unlikely. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 0.5-1.5" of rain. This front will also bring in another blast of cold air. If temperatures get cold enough, there could be the potential for a wintry mix of precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The rain will wrap up Wednesday morning. We should even see some clearing from NW to SE during the morning and into the afternoon. Wednesday will be much cooler. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. A few places could struggle to hit 40 degrees. It's not only going to be cold, but it's also going windy, especially Wednesday morning. Expect a NW breeze at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will tumble into the 20s and 30s Wednesday night.
Temperatures will start to rebound on Thursday before they go back down on Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the 50s and then back down into the 40s on Friday. Lows will be in the 30s.
A few showers will return on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be near or just above 50 degrees. Right now, Sunday looks like it will be touch cooler with returning sunshine.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
