FIRST ALERT: Next round of rain and cold blast quickly approaching

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy. mild and breezy day. Highs will range from the upper 50s north of I-30 to the mid 60s south of I-20. Even though a few showers will be possible throughout the day, our rain chances won't pick up until Tuesday afternoon and evening ahead of our next strong cold front. Right now, heavy rainfall and strong storms are unlikely. Widespread rainfall totals will be between 0.5-1.5" of rain. This front will also bring in another blast of cold air. If temperatures get cold enough, there could be the potential for a wintry mix of precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.