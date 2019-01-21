FIRST ALERT: Next round of rain and cold blast quickly approaching

Next Weather Maker
By James Parish | January 21, 2019 at 8:06 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 8:14 AM

The weather pattern will remain active this week. Two blasts of cold air could impact the ArkLaTex before the weekend.

The first cold front will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. This cold front will bring in a round of rain and a shot of much colder air.

KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will track the rain and cold blast hour-by-hour on FutureTrack in the video below. Plus, he’ll breakdown the chance of seeing a few snowflakes Wednesday morning.

Before the cold air arrives, a round of rain will move through the area. Right now, strong to severe storms and widespread heavy rainfall is not expected. Not one parish or county in the ArkLaTex will be under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Tuesday or Tuesday night. There will likely not be enough instability, or fuel, in the atmosphere to support severe weather.

Tuesday's Severe Weather Outlook
Tuesday's Severe Weather Outlook (Source: KSLA News 12)

Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding is not going to be a major concern either. Most of the forecast models show Shreveport will pickup anywhere between 0.5-1.5″ of rain.

Rainfall Models - Shreveport
Rainfall Models - Shreveport ((Source: KSLA News 12))

The latest run of FutureTrack shows widespread rainfall totals between 0.5-1.5″. Despite all the wet weather, this much rain will not cause any widespread flooding concerns.

Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals ((Source: KSLA News 12))

Rain will linger Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as much colder air pours into the area. If temperatures get cold enough, there could be the potential for a rain/snow Wednesday morning. There is still not a lot of confidence that this will happen. However, it is possible. If it does develops, major snow accumulations and travel problems are not expected.

FutureTrack Wednesday 8AM
FutureTrack Wednesday 8AM ((Source: KSLA News 12))

Temperatures will tumble behind the front. We’ll go from the 60s on Tuesday to the 40s on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound a little on Thursday before being knocked down again on Friday. Freezing temperatures will be possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend ((Source: KSLA News 12))

Overall, the weather pattern favors more colder than average conditions for the rest of January and into February. This could mean more cold air intrusions over the next couple of weeks.

Temperature Outlook
Temperature Outlook ((Source: KSLA News 12))

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to track our next round of rain and cold blast. Here are a few ways you can keep up with the latest forecast:

