FIRST ALERT: Next round of rain and cold blast quickly approaching

The weather pattern will remain active this week. Two blasts of cold air could impact the ArkLaTex before the weekend.
The first cold front will arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. This cold front will bring in a round of rain and a shot of much colder air.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish will track the rain and cold blast hour-by-hour on FutureTrack in the video below. Plus, he’ll breakdown the chance of seeing a few snowflakes Wednesday morning.
Before the cold air arrives, a round of rain will move through the area. Right now, strong to severe storms and widespread heavy rainfall is not expected. Not one parish or county in the ArkLaTex will be under a Marginal Risk of severe weather Tuesday or Tuesday night. There will likely not be enough instability, or fuel, in the atmosphere to support severe weather.
Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding is not going to be a major concern either. Most of the forecast models show Shreveport will pickup anywhere between 0.5-1.5″ of rain.
The latest run of FutureTrack shows widespread rainfall totals between 0.5-1.5″. Despite all the wet weather, this much rain will not cause any widespread flooding concerns.
Rain will linger Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as much colder air pours into the area. If temperatures get cold enough, there could be the potential for a rain/snow Wednesday morning. There is still not a lot of confidence that this will happen. However, it is possible. If it does develops, major snow accumulations and travel problems are not expected.
Temperatures will tumble behind the front. We’ll go from the 60s on Tuesday to the 40s on Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound a little on Thursday before being knocked down again on Friday. Freezing temperatures will be possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.
Overall, the weather pattern favors more colder than average conditions for the rest of January and into February. This could mean more cold air intrusions over the next couple of weeks.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to track our next round of rain and cold blast. Here are a few ways you can keep up with the latest forecast:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.