Caddo Sheriff’s Office to host female firearms class

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office will hold a special class on firearms,for ladies only.
The class is designed for female shooters who have some experience. The topics that will be covered are fundamental drills, movement and marksmanship.
The training will be held at the Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday Jan. 26.
While the class is free participants are required to bring 100 rounds of ammunition. As well as their firearm carrying method, whether that be a holster or purse. If using a handbag there is a need for an integrated holster in the bag or a trigger guard cover.
There is limited space, only 12 spots for this class are available. To register for your spot call Deputy Andrea Claiborne at 318-681-0735.
