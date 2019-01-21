After winning fight, Manny Pacquiao discovers burglars hit his home

(Gray News) – Burglars ransacked Manny Pacquiao’s Los Angeles home over the weekend, possibly as he was fighting in the ring, representatives for the boxer said.
Pacquiao spokesman Mike Quinn told NBC News that the boxer’s home was burglarized over the weekend while he was in Las Vegas, where he defeated rival Adrien Broner on Saturday.
Los Angeles police said the burglary was reported about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Associated Press.
Fred Sternburg, Pacquiao’s publicist, told ESPN on Monday that the boxer’s team “think it happened on fight night.”
"They're gathering information and taking inventory and the police are investigating,” Sternburg said. “It's an upsetting situation. They don't know what's been stolen, if anything."
Sean Gibbons of Pacquiao’s MP Promotions said Pacquiao hasn’t spent much time at his Los Angeles home since 2016, because he lives in the Philippines, where he also serves as a senator.
"[The burglars] basically went in and ransacked the senator's bedroom. It seems like they found nothing and then they bailed," Gibbons told ESPN.
One of Pacquiao’s aunts lives at the home and serves as a caretaker, Gibbons said.
