Shreveport celebrates the life and legacy of Police Officer Chatéri Payne

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Thousands showed their support to the family of Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne; along with law enforcement agencies from across the ArkLaTex.
Payne’s funeral was held at Summer Grove Baptist Church.
“We not only lost a life on January 9th but also a light,” says Mayor Perkins.
During Officer Payne’s eulogy, Pastor Uelyss Reed, Jr. spoke about her the legacy of service she is left for the city.
“Every time she put that Shreveport Police badge across her heart, she was willing to lay down her life for others,” Pastor Reed says.
After the funeral, a large processional of family, friends and law enforcement agencies escorted her body to Forest Park West Cemetery.
Several groups of people held signs and waved American flags as her motorcade went down the road.
“We wanted to come show our support to Officer Payne and our local heroes,” Jason Graham, a member of a group called ‘Team Red, White, and Blue’ says.
On the back of Officer Payne’s program, her family acknowledged the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. They appreciate all the kind words, cards, social media posts, inbox messages, flowers, calls and visits.
