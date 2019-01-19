Very cold evening ahead

A Wind Advisory for the entire ArkLaTex is in effect until 10pm tonight. Winds will be coming our of the northwest anywhere from 15 to 25mph. Gusts to could be upwards of 40mph throughout the rest of the day. This could impact high profile vehicle on the roadways, make sure to take your time to get to your destination, especially on east-west roadways.
Temperatures will continue to stay chilly. They have dropped a lit faster than anticipated and will be in the low to mid 30s the rest of the night. Make sure to bundle up, the feels-like temperatures are in the low to mid 20s.
Temperatures tonight will drop to a brisk 27, with feels like temperatures in the teens. Remember to protect the 4 P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
Sunday will a cold one. Highs only in the upper 40s, but we will starting off in the upper 20s! Good news if we will stay dry and sunny. Partly cloudy skies for your holiday on Monday with highs in the upper 50s.
Another frontal system will move through the ArkLaTex Tuesday into Wednesday. This will prompt scattered showers both days. Tuesday looks to be more of a washout at this time during the evening hours, with rain lingering into Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday in the low 60s and mid 40s for Wednesday.
A mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low 50s, with lows in the low 30s.
Have a great night!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
