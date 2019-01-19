Pop 'em if you got 'em: Saturday is National Popcorn Day

(CNN/Gray News) – Film buffs, rejoice! The day has arrived to celebrate popcorn, that most iconic of multiplex snacks.
Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day, which is meant for fans of the corn-based treat to appreciate all the different ways it can be enjoyed: sweet, caramelized, buttered, plain, or however else you want it.
You can even toss it with chocolate and nuts or mold it into a ball.
Popcorn has been around as early as the 16th century, but it didn’t start becoming popular in the U.S. until the late 1800s, according to the Popcorn Board, which describes itself as a “non-profit check-off organization funded by U.S. popcorn processors to raise awareness of popcorn as a versatile, whole-grain snack.”
The Popcorn Board says Americans consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year, which is supposedly more than any other country in the world. And most of the popcorn eaten abroad is made from corn grown in the U.S., the board says.
But as to how National Popcorn Day started, the board says, “Unfortunately, we do not know how or when this celebration began.”
The board itself began in 1998 with an act of Congress at the request of the popcorn processing industry, according to its site.
